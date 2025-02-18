Left Menu

Global Shift: Financial Institutions Divest from Nuclear Arms

A UN treaty's implementation in 2021 has led to a significant decline in financial institutions exposed to the nuclear weapons industry, according to a PAX and ICAN report. Despite this progress, 260 institutions remain involved. The treaty's impact influences global investment policies, encouraging divestment from nuclear arms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Geneva | Updated: 18-02-2025 20:14 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 20:14 IST
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

The landscape of financial institutions involved with the nuclear weapons industry has experienced a dramatic shift since the implementation of a United Nations treaty in 2021. According to a report released by campaign groups PAX and the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN), the number of these institutions has decreased by approximately 25%.

This change follows the ratification of the U.N. Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons by 73 states, highlighting a global trend towards divestment from nuclear arms. Alejandra Muñoz Valdez, a senior project officer at PAX and co-author of the report, emphasized the continual decline in financial exposure to nuclear weapons and noted that many companies have adopted restrictive investment policies related to nuclear arms.

Despite this positive trend, the report reveals that around 260 financial institutions, including banks and pension funds, still maintain ties to nuclear weapons through shares, bonds, loans, or underwriting debt. PAX and ICAN continue to advocate for complete divestment, labeling nuclear arms as weapons of mass destruction with catastrophic potential consequences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

