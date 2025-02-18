Left Menu

India Boosts Naval Might with Rafale Marine Jets Acquisition

India's acquisition of 26 Rafale Marine jets from France enhances the capabilities of INS Vikramaditya and the Indian Air Force fleet. The deal includes refueling features and upgrades, improving operational range and effectiveness, with equipment installed for deck operations. The Indian Navy plans more indigenous fifth-gen aircraft.

Indian Air Force's Rafale fighter jet (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant boost to its naval capabilities, India is finalizing a Rs 60,000 crore plus deal for 26 Rafale Marine jets from France. This acquisition will enhance the operational range and refueling capabilities of the Indian Air Force's existing Rafale fleet and the aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya.

The Rafale Marine jets, including 22 single-seaters and four twin-seaters, will dramatically increase the Navy's operational flexibility. Defense sources have confirmed that the upgraded features will include buddy-buddy refueling, enabling in-air refueling and thus extending mission ranges.

Furthermore, as part of this government-to-government deal, ground support equipment and software updates will be provided to enhance the Indian Air Force's operational efficiency. The Navy's future plans include developing indigenous fifth-generation aircraft, complementing the ongoing work by the Aeronautical Development Agency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

