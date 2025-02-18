Left Menu

Tempest over Kumbh: Political Row Erupts after Mamata's Comment

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's remarks labeling Maha Kumbh 2025 as 'Mrityu Kumbh' sparked intense reactions from BJP's Praveen Khandelwal and Swami Chidanand Saraswati. They defend the event's legacy and arrangements, emphasizing the cultural and global significance, while Banerjee criticized the event's management following deadly stampedes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-02-2025 21:17 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 21:17 IST
BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal (L); Swami Chidanand Saraswati (R) (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a political storm, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's characterization of the upcoming Maha Kumbh 2025 event as 'Mrityu Kumbh' has drawn sharp criticism from BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal and Parmarth Niketan Ashram President Swami Chidanand Saraswati.

Banerjee's comment was met with stern opposition, as Khandelwal described her statement as 'extremely shameful' and cited the profound significance of the Maha Kumbh, a massive gathering that draws millions to its spiritually unifying waters.

These remarks were underscored by Swami Chidanand Saraswati's insistence that the event remains a testament to sacred unity, branding it an 'Amrit Kumbh'. Despite Mamata's critique over inadequate management and safety concerns, event proponents highlight its global cultural stature.

(With inputs from agencies.)

