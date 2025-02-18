Tempest over Kumbh: Political Row Erupts after Mamata's Comment

In a political storm, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's characterization of the upcoming Maha Kumbh 2025 event as 'Mrityu Kumbh' has drawn sharp criticism from BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal and Parmarth Niketan Ashram President Swami Chidanand Saraswati.

Banerjee's comment was met with stern opposition, as Khandelwal described her statement as 'extremely shameful' and cited the profound significance of the Maha Kumbh, a massive gathering that draws millions to its spiritually unifying waters.

These remarks were underscored by Swami Chidanand Saraswati's insistence that the event remains a testament to sacred unity, branding it an 'Amrit Kumbh'. Despite Mamata's critique over inadequate management and safety concerns, event proponents highlight its global cultural stature.

