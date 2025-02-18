Strengthening Financial Ties: A Meeting of Minds
Former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak met with India's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to discuss enhancing market-based financial ties and economic growth strategies. Emphasis was placed on the role of the Commonwealth in influencing G7 agendas, benefiting the Global South.
Former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak held discussions with Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday, as reported by the finance ministry. The leaders focused on potential strategies for enhancing market-based financial ties and fostering economic growth between the two nations.
During their meeting in New Delhi, Sitharaman emphasized the importance of using the Commonwealth to address issues of mutual interest on the G7 agenda, aiming to foster benefits for the Global South, according to a statement posted on X.
The dialogue between Sunak and Sitharaman signifies a commitment to exploring new avenues of financial collaboration, emphasizing the mutual focus on strengthening economic partnerships.
(With inputs from agencies.)
