Venkaiah Naidu Applauds UP's Stellar Management at Maha Kumbh 2025

Former Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, visiting the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj with family, praised the Uttar Pradesh government for its impressive management of the event. As millions take a holy dip, Naidu highlighted public discipline and efficient administration. Despite political remarks, he emphasized unity during this significant gathering.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-02-2025 23:00 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 23:00 IST
Former VP Venkaiah Naidu takes dip at Maha Kumbh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a visit to the ongoing Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, former Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, alongside his family, participated in the sacred event by taking a holy dip and commended the Uttar Pradesh government for its remarkable handling of the gathering. The administration's ability to manage the massive crowd with efficient strategy and public cooperation has drawn praise from Naidu.

Naidu acknowledged the historic nature of the Maha Kumbh 2025, describing it as one of the world's largest confluences, occurring once every 144 years according to mythology. Despite the overwhelming turnout, with over 550 million devotees until February 18, the event is noted for excellent management and public compliance.

When questioned about political statements, Naidu avoided political discourse, emphasizing that the occasion should encourage national and humanitarian unity. As the event approaches its conclusion on February 26, more pilgrims are expected to partake in the holy dip at the Triveni Sangam.

(With inputs from agencies.)

