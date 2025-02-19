Forex Market Shuts for Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti
The forex market will not operate on Wednesday as it observes the public holiday, Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti. This closure is a customary practice on this significant occasion celebrated in Maharashtra, honoring the birth anniversary of the revered Maratha leader.
The forex market is set to remain closed on Wednesday as the nation observes Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti. This significant public holiday marks the birth anniversary of the esteemed Maratha warrior, prompting a pause in market activities.
The closure reflects a customary practice across Maharashtra, where the legacy of Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is widely celebrated through various cultural and public events.
Forex traders and financial institutions will resume normal operations following the holiday, ensuring market stability while paying homage to the regional figure of historical importance.
