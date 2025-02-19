Record-Breaking Maha Kumbh 2025: A Spiritual Convergence

A historic wave of spiritual devotion continues to wash over Prayagraj, as the Maha Kumbh 2025 sees more than 3.09 million devotees participating just on Wednesday morning. The Uttar Pradesh Information Department reports that the total number has now exceeded 555.6 million since the event's commencement in January.

The Maha Kumbh, hailed as the world's largest spiritual and cultural gathering, began on January 13 with the Paush Purnima and will culminate on February 26. The Triveni Sangam, where the holy dip occurs, has witnessed visits from distinguished leaders such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and several other high-profile figures.

Former ISRO Chairman Dr. S Somnath recently joined the sea of worshipers, accompanying his family for a sacred experience at the Sangam. Calling the event a manifestation of humanity's quest for the 'nectar of life', Somnath shared his profound connection with the universe through social media, highlighting the gathering's significant spiritual impact.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized Uttar Pradesh's transformative journey, citing Prayagraj, Kashi, and Ayodhya as emblematic of India's rising potential under Prime Minister Modi's leadership. He noted the exponential growth in visitors to Ayodhya, reflecting the region's spiritual and economic evolution.

The Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi and the pilgrimage city of Ayodhya are also experiencing increased footfall, with devotees flocking for darshan after their holy dip in Prayagraj, marking a remarkable era of devotion and cultural resurgence. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)