Record-Breaking Maha Kumbh 2025: A Spiritual Convergence
Prayagraj's Maha Kumbh 2025 witnesses an unprecedented influx of devotees, with over 555.6 million participants since its January commencement. India's largest spiritual gathering, graced by prominent leaders and celebrities, encapsulates a deeper quest for universal connection and spiritual cleansing at the Triveni Sangam.
- Country:
- India
A historic wave of spiritual devotion continues to wash over Prayagraj, as the Maha Kumbh 2025 sees more than 3.09 million devotees participating just on Wednesday morning. The Uttar Pradesh Information Department reports that the total number has now exceeded 555.6 million since the event's commencement in January.
The Maha Kumbh, hailed as the world's largest spiritual and cultural gathering, began on January 13 with the Paush Purnima and will culminate on February 26. The Triveni Sangam, where the holy dip occurs, has witnessed visits from distinguished leaders such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and several other high-profile figures.
Former ISRO Chairman Dr. S Somnath recently joined the sea of worshipers, accompanying his family for a sacred experience at the Sangam. Calling the event a manifestation of humanity's quest for the 'nectar of life', Somnath shared his profound connection with the universe through social media, highlighting the gathering's significant spiritual impact.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized Uttar Pradesh's transformative journey, citing Prayagraj, Kashi, and Ayodhya as emblematic of India's rising potential under Prime Minister Modi's leadership. He noted the exponential growth in visitors to Ayodhya, reflecting the region's spiritual and economic evolution.
The Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi and the pilgrimage city of Ayodhya are also experiencing increased footfall, with devotees flocking for darshan after their holy dip in Prayagraj, marking a remarkable era of devotion and cultural resurgence. (ANI)
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Address in Lok Sabha 14 times: PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha.
Govt schemes saved lot of money, but we did not use it to build 'Sheesh Mahal': PM Narendra Modi replying to Motion of Thanks in Lok Sabha.
Earlier, PMs used to make appointments of Chief Election Commissioners at will, we brought law to involve Leader of Opposition: Narendra Modi.
PM Narendra Modi to visit Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj on Wednesday, take holy dip at Sangam at around 11 am: PMO.
We believe in spending resources towards public welfare; our model dovetails savings and development: PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha.