Return of U.S. Companies to Russia: A Forecast
Kirill Dmitriev, head of Russia's sovereign wealth fund, anticipates the return of several U.S. companies to the Russian market by Q2 2025. Despite this optimism, he warned that these companies face challenges as many market niches are already claimed, following discussions held in Saudi Arabia.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 19-02-2025 11:14 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 11:14 IST
- Country:
- Russia
Russia's sovereign wealth fund predicts that U.S. companies might re-enter the Russian market as early as the second quarter of 2025, as revealed by Kirill Dmitriev, head of the fund, during a statement on Wednesday.
This optimism comes after U.S.-Russia negotiations in Saudi Arabia, suggesting potential shifts in international business relations.
However, Dmitriev cautioned that the path for these American companies wouldn't be straightforward, as many market segments have been occupied in their absence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Rajasthan and Andhra Pradesh See Historic Railway Budget Allocations for 2025
Market Jitters: Trade Talks and Tariff Turmoil
Trump and Netanyahu's Critical Talks: Middle East at Crossroads
Tirumala Gleams with Festive Splendor for Ratha Saptami 2025
Acer Ventures into Home Appliances & Partners with DPIFF for 2025