Return of U.S. Companies to Russia: A Forecast

Russia's sovereign wealth fund predicts that U.S. companies might re-enter the Russian market as early as the second quarter of 2025, as revealed by Kirill Dmitriev, head of the fund, during a statement on Wednesday.

This optimism comes after U.S.-Russia negotiations in Saudi Arabia, suggesting potential shifts in international business relations.

However, Dmitriev cautioned that the path for these American companies wouldn't be straightforward, as many market segments have been occupied in their absence.

