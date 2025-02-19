Left Menu

Markets Steady Amid Trump's Tariff Tactics

Global stocks remained stable as investors downplayed President Trump's latest tariff threats. Despite potential tariffs on autos, pharmaceuticals, and semiconductors, market reactions were muted. European and Asian markets showed mixed results, while the U.S. dollar strengthened amid geopolitical uncertainties, including Russia-Ukraine negotiations.

Former US President Donald Trump (Screengrab from Fox former host Tucker Carlson's tweet) Image Credit: ANI

Global stocks held their position on Wednesday with U.S. and European shares hitting record highs. This resilience comes despite fresh tariff threats from U.S. President Donald Trump focusing on auto, semiconductor, and pharmaceutical imports.

Investors shrugged off the initial impact of Trump's threats, focusing instead on their use as negotiation tools. The U.S. dollar gained strength amid ongoing geopolitical issues, including tense negotiations between Russia and Ukraine.

Asian markets shifted attention to Chinese tech stocks, buoyed by AI developments and strong corporate sentiment. Meanwhile, the European market remains impacted by economic stimuli expectations following German elections and ongoing international dialogues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

