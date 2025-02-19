Rising Inflation: UK's Economic Challenge in 2023

In January, Britain's inflation rate accelerated to 3.0%, surpassing the December figure and exceeding economists' forecasts, reported official sources on Wednesday.

The Bank of England anticipates inflation will peak at 3.7% by Q3, driven largely by higher energy prices and regulated tariffs affecting utilities and transportation.

Governor Andrew Bailey emphasizes that a cooling job market is expected to curb wage growth, reducing the risk of sustained inflationary pressures.

(With inputs from agencies.)