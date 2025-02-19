Left Menu

Delhi High Court Dismisses PIL on Unauthorized Construction at Ajmeri Gate

The Delhi High Court dismissed a PIL accusing illegal construction near Ajmeri Gate, citing lack of genuine interest from the petitioners. Violations of the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites Act and municipal bylaws were alleged. The court deemed the PIL motivated and without merit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2025 12:36 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 12:36 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
The Delhi High Court has rejected a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) that accused unauthorized construction in the vicinity of Ajmeri Gate, a protected monument. The decision was based on the court's observation that the petitioners did not demonstrate a genuine interest in the issue and suggested that the PIL was improperly motivated.

Filed by Mirza Aurangzeb, allegedly a local resident, the plea raised concerns about violations of the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, 1958, and municipal building regulations. Despite claims of several complaints and a Right to Information (RTI) request by the petitioner, the court found these efforts insufficient.

Highlighting the importance of obtaining permissions according to Sections 19, 20B, and 20D of the said Act before any construction activity, the plea alleged that the buildings' owners and occupiers were guilty of violating legal provisions and municipal bylaws. However, despite official booking by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), no demolition or corrective action has yet been undertaken.

(With inputs from agencies.)

