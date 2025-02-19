Empower Your Financial Future with Free CIBIL Score Checks on Bajaj Markets

Bajaj Markets has teamed up with the Credit Information Bureau (India) Limited (CIBIL) to provide customers with free access to their CIBIL scores. This partnership empowers users by allowing them to easily track their credit history, monitor score changes, and stay informed about their credit health.

The initiative offers a straightforward process for checking CIBIL scores at no cost, ensuring users can better plan their financial futures. Accurate and regular monitoring of CIBIL scores encourages transparency and awareness, assisting individuals in maintaining a strong credit profile for favorable lending terms and quicker approval processes.

Beyond the free credit score checks, Bajaj Markets offers various financial products, such as loans, credit cards, and insurance policies. Bajaj Finserv Direct, its parent company, has rapidly grown in the fintech sector, housing both a financial marketplace and a technological service provider known as Bajaj Technology Services.

(With inputs from agencies.)