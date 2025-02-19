Left Menu

Delhi High Court Advocates Compassionate Approach to Adolescent Relationships

The Delhi High Court underscored the need to protect minors while allowing adolescents to engage in consensual relationships without criminalization. Emphasizing prevention of exploitation, the court affirmed that consensual love is crucial for development. This stance came during an appeal involving a POCSO case where consensual relations were established.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2025 13:19 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 13:19 IST
Delhi High Court Advocates Compassionate Approach to Adolescent Relationships
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has called for a reevaluation of societal and legal attitudes towards adolescent relationships, stressing the importance of distinguishing between consensual connections and exploitation. It emphasized the necessity for laws to support adolescents' rights to emotional bonds, free from fear of criminal charges.

Court of Justice Jasmeet Singh highlighted that love is a fundamental human experience, and adolescents should be allowed to form natural emotional connections as part of their development. It was stressed that legal frameworks need to evolve to respect these relationships, provided they are consensual and devoid of coercion.

In a recent case, the court dealt with an appeal where the Delhi Police contested a trial court ruling acquitting a respondent under the POCSO Act. The trial court found no evidence the victim was below 18 or that coercion was involved, leading to the accused's acquittal due to reasonable doubt. The case reinforced the court's call for a compassionate legal approach towards adolescent love.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Probe

Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Pro...

 Global
2
FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

 United States
3
European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

 Global
4
Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Dispute

Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Di...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025