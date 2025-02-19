Delhi High Court Advocates Compassionate Approach to Adolescent Relationships

The Delhi High Court has called for a reevaluation of societal and legal attitudes towards adolescent relationships, stressing the importance of distinguishing between consensual connections and exploitation. It emphasized the necessity for laws to support adolescents' rights to emotional bonds, free from fear of criminal charges.

Court of Justice Jasmeet Singh highlighted that love is a fundamental human experience, and adolescents should be allowed to form natural emotional connections as part of their development. It was stressed that legal frameworks need to evolve to respect these relationships, provided they are consensual and devoid of coercion.

In a recent case, the court dealt with an appeal where the Delhi Police contested a trial court ruling acquitting a respondent under the POCSO Act. The trial court found no evidence the victim was below 18 or that coercion was involved, leading to the accused's acquittal due to reasonable doubt. The case reinforced the court's call for a compassionate legal approach towards adolescent love.

(With inputs from agencies.)