Rajasthan Unveils Budget 2025: Transformative Investments in Infrastructure and Governance

In a landmark move, Rajasthan's Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Diya Kumari introduced the state's 2025 budget, outlining sweeping reforms aimed at boosting sectors like irrigation, power, and infrastructure. The ambitious plan promises substantial benefits to farmers, citizens, and industries alike.

The irrigation sector sees a major focus, with initiatives expected to benefit four lakh farmers and project approvals worth Rs 12,807 crore already secured. The government plans additional work valued at Rs 9,300 crore and announced the launch of the Rajasthan Water Grid Corporation to supervise Rs 4,000 crore in projects, alongside investments in advanced irrigation systems covering 3.5 lakh hectares.

Electricity access is set to expand significantly, with 5 lakh new household connections and 5,000 agriculture-sector connections planned. Notably, the removal of Jaipur's Bus Rapid Transit Service will pave the way for nine new greenfield expressways and ring roads in 15 cities. Governance enhancements include new positions, Jan Sunwai Kendras for public grievances, and initiatives for educational equity, coupled with financial allocations for district development and salary revisions for local body representatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)