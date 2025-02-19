Left Menu

Delhi HC Demands Railways Response Over Stampede Tragedy at New Delhi Station

The Delhi High Court has asked the Railways for a response to a PIL concerning the deadly stampede at New Delhi Railway Station. The chaos, attributed to overcrowding during the Mahakumbh, resulted in 18 deaths. The petition claims negligence and improper enforcement of Railways Act provisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2025 14:44 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 14:44 IST
Delhi HC Demands Railways Response Over Stampede Tragedy at New Delhi Station
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent development, the Delhi High Court has demanded a response from the Indian Railways following a tragic stampede at New Delhi Railway Station, which claimed 18 lives. The court is reviewing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) that attributes the incident to overcrowding during peak hours, exacerbated by simultaneous train movements on the Delhi-Prayagraj route amid the Mahakumbh festival.

The PIL alleges administrative negligence, highlighting a violation of the fundamental right to life enshrined in Article 21 of the Constitution. Justices Devendra Kumar Upadhyay and Tushar Rao Gedela have tasked the Railway Board with conducting a thorough examination and providing a detailed affidavit outlining corrective measures. A subsequent hearing has been scheduled for March 26.

The petition points to lapses in executing the Railways Act, with specific emphasis on Sections 57 and 147, which relate to passenger limits in compartments and platform ticket mandates, respectively. The Railways, represented by the Solicitor General, acknowledged the concerns and assured scrutiny at the highest administrative levels, promising a robust response to the claims of legislative neglect.

(With inputs from agencies.)

