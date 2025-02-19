Raging Blaze Erupts in Mumbra, Thane Hills; Firefighters Rush to the Scene

In a dramatic turn of events on Wednesday evening, a massive fire broke out in the Mumbra area of Thane hills, Maharashtra. Swift action by the local firefighting units is underway to control the inferno.

The Maharashtra fire department promptly dispatched tenders to the affected area, making concerted efforts to contain the blaze and minimize potential damage to surrounding areas.

As firefighting operations continue, authorities are yet to disclose more detailed information regarding the incident. Stay tuned for the latest updates on this developing story.

(With inputs from agencies.)