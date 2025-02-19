Raging Blaze Erupts in Mumbra, Thane Hills; Firefighters Rush to the Scene
A significant fire erupted in the Mumbra area of Thane hills, triggering a quick response from Maharashtra's firefighting units. Fire personnel are actively working to contain the blaze and prevent further spread. More information is currently being awaited as the situation develops.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2025 19:07 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 19:07 IST
- Country:
- India
In a dramatic turn of events on Wednesday evening, a massive fire broke out in the Mumbra area of Thane hills, Maharashtra. Swift action by the local firefighting units is underway to control the inferno.
The Maharashtra fire department promptly dispatched tenders to the affected area, making concerted efforts to contain the blaze and minimize potential damage to surrounding areas.
As firefighting operations continue, authorities are yet to disclose more detailed information regarding the incident. Stay tuned for the latest updates on this developing story.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Maharashtra Faces Increasing Guillain-Barre Syndrome Concerns
Maharashtra's Ladki Bahin Scheme: A Commitment to Women's Welfare and Urban Development
Corruption Allegations Shake Maharashtra's Agriculture Sector
Controversy Brews Over Voter Roll Expansion in Maharashtra Elections
Marathi Mandate: NCP's Bhujbal Supports Maharashtra’s Local Language Initiative