Raging Blaze Erupts in Mumbra, Thane Hills; Firefighters Rush to the Scene

A significant fire erupted in the Mumbra area of Thane hills, triggering a quick response from Maharashtra's firefighting units. Fire personnel are actively working to contain the blaze and prevent further spread. More information is currently being awaited as the situation develops.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2025 19:07 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 19:07 IST
Visuals from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events on Wednesday evening, a massive fire broke out in the Mumbra area of Thane hills, Maharashtra. Swift action by the local firefighting units is underway to control the inferno.

The Maharashtra fire department promptly dispatched tenders to the affected area, making concerted efforts to contain the blaze and minimize potential damage to surrounding areas.

As firefighting operations continue, authorities are yet to disclose more detailed information regarding the incident. Stay tuned for the latest updates on this developing story.

(With inputs from agencies.)

