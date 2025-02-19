Left Menu

Burman's Bid for Religare Stakes Faces Hurdles Amid Insider Trading Allegations

The Burman family's open offer of Rs 2,116 crore to acquire an additional 26 percent stake in Religare Enterprises Ltd (REL) resulted in only a 0.07 percent response. Allegations of insider trading followed, leading to governance disputes and the ousting of REL's Executive Chairperson Rashmi Saluja.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-02-2025 20:09 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 20:09 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Burman family's ambitious Rs 2,116 crore proposal to acquire a further 26 percent stake in Religare Enterprises Ltd (REL) met with lackluster participation, collecting only a 0.07 percent response from REL shareholders.

The offer from entities linked to the Burman group, including M B Finmart Pvt Ltd and Puran Associates, was launched on January 27 and concluded February 13. Shareholders responded tepidly, with the offered shares representing a fraction of the targeted 26 percent stake.

Complicating the acquisition, allegations of insider trading were raised against the then-REL chairperson, Rashmi Saluja, by the Burmans, escalating tensions with REL's independent directors, who accused the Burman entities of fraud. In response, Saluja was ousted from her director position by shareholders on February 7.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025