RPF Video Sparks Debate: Balancing Duty and Motherhood

A video of an RPF female constable managing a crowd at New Delhi station with her child has stirred mixed reactions. While some praise her multitasking abilities, others criticize it as neglectful. Activists argue it violates maternal rights, urging for better support systems like creches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-02-2025 20:30 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 20:30 IST
RPF Video Sparks Debate: Balancing Duty and Motherhood
A recent video shared by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) has generated significant discourse on social media. The clip features a female constable on duty at New Delhi Railway Station, managing the crowd with her child strapped to her chest. This video has drawn a murmur of mixed reactions, from praise to criticism.

Supporters hail the constable's ability to juggle responsibilities, highlighting the resilience of working mothers. However, several social activists and lawyers view the act as 'criminal neglect,' pointing out potential health risks to the child and violations of maternal rights. The footage has spotlighted pressing issues around workplace support and the need for creche facilities as mandated by law.

The incident underscores the challenging environment faced by women in uniform, with activists and railway unions urging the RPF to reconsider such practices. The discussion also touches on broader concerns about employee welfare and the balance between duty and family care in high-pressure settings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

