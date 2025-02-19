RPF Video Sparks Debate: Balancing Duty and Motherhood

A recent video shared by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) has generated significant discourse on social media. The clip features a female constable on duty at New Delhi Railway Station, managing the crowd with her child strapped to her chest. This video has drawn a murmur of mixed reactions, from praise to criticism.

Supporters hail the constable's ability to juggle responsibilities, highlighting the resilience of working mothers. However, several social activists and lawyers view the act as 'criminal neglect,' pointing out potential health risks to the child and violations of maternal rights. The footage has spotlighted pressing issues around workplace support and the need for creche facilities as mandated by law.

The incident underscores the challenging environment faced by women in uniform, with activists and railway unions urging the RPF to reconsider such practices. The discussion also touches on broader concerns about employee welfare and the balance between duty and family care in high-pressure settings.

