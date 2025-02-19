Left Menu

Haryana Partners with UK for Center of Excellence in Horticulture

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 19-02-2025 22:02 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 22:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Haryana government has entered into a landmark collaboration with the University of Birmingham to set up a Haryana-UK Centre of Excellence dedicated to sustainable post-harvest management and cold chain for horticultural products.

The new facility, located in Panchkula, aims to enhance the freshness and quality of horticultural produce while also slashing post-harvest losses significantly, according to an official statement released on Wednesday. This effort aligns with Haryana's growing diversification into fresh fruits and vegetables.

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini expressed optimism that the center will not only minimize wastage but also bolster the agricultural community. The facility will provide crucial research and testing amenities for students and researchers while also nurturing tech startups with incubation support.

(With inputs from agencies.)

