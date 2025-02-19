Haryana Partners with UK for Center of Excellence in Horticulture

The Haryana government has entered into a landmark collaboration with the University of Birmingham to set up a Haryana-UK Centre of Excellence dedicated to sustainable post-harvest management and cold chain for horticultural products.

The new facility, located in Panchkula, aims to enhance the freshness and quality of horticultural produce while also slashing post-harvest losses significantly, according to an official statement released on Wednesday. This effort aligns with Haryana's growing diversification into fresh fruits and vegetables.

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini expressed optimism that the center will not only minimize wastage but also bolster the agricultural community. The facility will provide crucial research and testing amenities for students and researchers while also nurturing tech startups with incubation support.

(With inputs from agencies.)