Mahakumbh 2025: A Spiritual Confluence of Faith and Unity

In a show of spiritual unity and cultural heritage, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament Tejasvi Surya attended the ongoing Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj on Wednesday. The event, which included a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam, saw participation from hundreds of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) workers.

Tejasvi Surya, expressing his elation, emphasized the Mahakumbh's unprecedented scale and the harmonious atmosphere it fosters. He commended the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government for its impeccable organization, highlighting the participation of pilgrims from across India and around the world.

According to official data, as of February 18, the revered site has drawn 550 million devotees, with 12.6 million having participated in a single day. The 45-day Mahakumbh is set to conclude on February 26, with further increases in attendance anticipated. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath praised the event as a testament to India's religious fervor under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

