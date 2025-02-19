Fast-Tracked Projects Stir Environmental Debate Under National Energy Emergency

The Army Corps of Engineers has identified more than 600 energy and infrastructure projects for fast-tracking, as per the National Energy Emergency declared by President Trump. These projects, which include Enbridge's Line 5 oil pipeline under Lake Michigan, aim at swiftly resolving infrastructure bottlenecks.

This move, disclosed on the Army Corps' website without a formal public announcement, faces criticism for bypassing conventional environmental reviews. Trump's directive involves expedited permitting for activities such as wetlands filling and waterway development.

While companies applaud the faster processes, environmentalists caution about potential legal breaches. In states like West Virginia and Pennsylvania, numerous projects are set to benefit, fueling an ongoing debate over economic advancement versus environmental protection.

