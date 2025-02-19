Left Menu

Government Allocates Over Rs 1500 Crore for Disaster Relief in Five States

The High-Level Committee, led by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, sanctioned over Rs 1554.99 crore in disaster relief for five flood-affected states. Andhra Pradesh, Nagaland, Odisha, Telangana, and Tripura benefit from these funds aimed at bolstering their National Disaster Response efforts amid recent natural calamities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2025 23:14 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 23:14 IST
Government Allocates Over Rs 1500 Crore for Disaster Relief in Five States
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The High-Level Committee, chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, has sanctioned additional central assistance totaling Rs 1554.99 crore for five states ravaged by floods, landslides, and cyclonic storms during 2024. The aid is authorized under the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF), according to an official release.

Details reveal that Andhra Pradesh is set to receive Rs 608.08 crore, Nagaland Rs 170.99 crore, Odisha Rs 255.24 crore, Telangana Rs 231.75 crore, and Tripura Rs 288.93 crore. This financial intervention is in addition to existing State Disaster Response Funds, previously allocated by the central authorities.

In the fiscal year 2024-25, the central government has allocated Rs 18,322.80 crore across 27 states via the SDRF, Rs 4,808.30 crore from the NDRF to 18 states, beside funds from the State and National Disaster Mitigation Funds. Inter-Ministerial Central Teams (IMCTs) were promptly dispatched post disasters to aid on-the-ground recovery efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025