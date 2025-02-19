Government Allocates Over Rs 1500 Crore for Disaster Relief in Five States
The High-Level Committee, led by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, sanctioned over Rs 1554.99 crore in disaster relief for five flood-affected states. Andhra Pradesh, Nagaland, Odisha, Telangana, and Tripura benefit from these funds aimed at bolstering their National Disaster Response efforts amid recent natural calamities.
The High-Level Committee, chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, has sanctioned additional central assistance totaling Rs 1554.99 crore for five states ravaged by floods, landslides, and cyclonic storms during 2024. The aid is authorized under the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF), according to an official release.
Details reveal that Andhra Pradesh is set to receive Rs 608.08 crore, Nagaland Rs 170.99 crore, Odisha Rs 255.24 crore, Telangana Rs 231.75 crore, and Tripura Rs 288.93 crore. This financial intervention is in addition to existing State Disaster Response Funds, previously allocated by the central authorities.
In the fiscal year 2024-25, the central government has allocated Rs 18,322.80 crore across 27 states via the SDRF, Rs 4,808.30 crore from the NDRF to 18 states, beside funds from the State and National Disaster Mitigation Funds. Inter-Ministerial Central Teams (IMCTs) were promptly dispatched post disasters to aid on-the-ground recovery efforts.
