Doda Police's Legal Awareness Drive: Transforming Justice in Jammu and Kashmir

The Doda Police force orchestrated a pivotal workshop aimed at educating students and faculty of Bhaderwah Campus on three newly introduced criminal laws. Held at the Lal-Ded Auditorium, the event sought to elucidate the nuances of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA).

Superintendent of Police Vinod Sharma championed the event as a platform to empower citizens with knowledge of their legal rights. Sharma highlighted law enforcement's commitment to safeguarding these rights, stirring a positive response from attendees. The workshop underscored legal reforms crucial for optimizing police functions and judicial efficiency.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah underscored the importance of swiftly adopting these legal frameworks, advocating for trial 'in absentia' to ensure justice in the region. Shah pressed for the full-fledged deployment of these laws by April 2025 in Jammu and Kashmir, urging local governance to leverage technology for accelerated justice delivery.

