Doda Police's Legal Awareness Drive: Transforming Justice in Jammu and Kashmir

A workshop conducted by Doda Police at Bhaderwah Campus raises awareness about three new criminal laws, emphasizing their role in enhancing justice and police operations. Union Home Minister Amit Shah stresses the need for timely implementation and technological integration to support the legal reforms in Jammu and Kashmir.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2025 10:01 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 10:01 IST
Doda Police's Legal Awareness Drive: Transforming Justice in Jammu and Kashmir
Visual from the workshop (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Doda Police force orchestrated a pivotal workshop aimed at educating students and faculty of Bhaderwah Campus on three newly introduced criminal laws. Held at the Lal-Ded Auditorium, the event sought to elucidate the nuances of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA).

Superintendent of Police Vinod Sharma championed the event as a platform to empower citizens with knowledge of their legal rights. Sharma highlighted law enforcement's commitment to safeguarding these rights, stirring a positive response from attendees. The workshop underscored legal reforms crucial for optimizing police functions and judicial efficiency.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah underscored the importance of swiftly adopting these legal frameworks, advocating for trial 'in absentia' to ensure justice in the region. Shah pressed for the full-fledged deployment of these laws by April 2025 in Jammu and Kashmir, urging local governance to leverage technology for accelerated justice delivery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

