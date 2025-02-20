Left Menu

Vikram Solar Expands Capacity to 4.5 GW with New Facility Upgrades

Vikram Solar has increased its module manufacturing capacity by 1 GW, reaching 4.5 GW at its Falta facility in West Bengal. Upgrades at the Oragadam facility in Chennai will enhance efficiency through advanced technology. These efforts support Atmanirbhar Bharat and strengthen their global stance.

Vikram Solar has augmented its module manufacturing capacity by 1 gigawatt at its facility in Falta, West Bengal, reaching a total of 4.5 gigawatts, as the company continues to bolster its footprint in the renewable energy sector.

Significant advancements have been made at the Oragadam manufacturing plant in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, according to a company statement. These upgrades will allow the facility to produce more efficient technology modules, including TOPCON and HJT (Heterojunction Technology).

Managing Director Gyanesh Chaudhary highlighted that the projects incorporate cutting-edge manufacturing techniques, adhering to international quality standards. This strategic growth aligns with India's Atmanirbhar Bharat vision and cements Vikram Solar's role as a leading player in solar module manufacturing with a presence in 39 countries.

