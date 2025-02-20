Left Menu

Waterfield Advisors Secures $18M Boost to Transform Wealth Advisory Landscape

Waterfield Advisors has raised $18 million in a funding round led by Jungle Ventures. The funds will enhance the firm's technology and expand its reach across India's financial hubs and globally. The move aims to broaden client engagement, tapping into India's growing ultra-high net worth demographic.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 20-02-2025 13:28 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 13:28 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Independent wealth advisory and multi-family office, Waterfield Advisors, has successfully raised USD 18 million in a funding round, predominantly led by Jungle Ventures, a prominent venture capital firm.

The funding, which includes a primary infusion of USD 15 million, will be strategically directed towards bolstering Waterfield's technological capabilities, expanding its presence in key financial hubs, and intensifying client interactions across India's affluent segments.

Waterfield Advisors is set to leverage this capital to broaden its service offerings beyond business families, engaging a wider spectrum of clients including founders, professionals, and women, while also expanding into tier-2 and tier-3 cities in India and crucial international markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025