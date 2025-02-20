Waterfield Advisors Secures $18M Boost to Transform Wealth Advisory Landscape

Independent wealth advisory and multi-family office, Waterfield Advisors, has successfully raised USD 18 million in a funding round, predominantly led by Jungle Ventures, a prominent venture capital firm.

The funding, which includes a primary infusion of USD 15 million, will be strategically directed towards bolstering Waterfield's technological capabilities, expanding its presence in key financial hubs, and intensifying client interactions across India's affluent segments.

Waterfield Advisors is set to leverage this capital to broaden its service offerings beyond business families, engaging a wider spectrum of clients including founders, professionals, and women, while also expanding into tier-2 and tier-3 cities in India and crucial international markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)