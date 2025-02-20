Rekha Gupta Becomes Delhi's Fourth Woman Chief Minister in Historic BJP Win

In a significant political shift, the Bharatiya Janata Party has seized control of Delhi's government after a hiatus of over 20 years. Rekha Gupta, alongside six cabinet ministers, took the oath of office as the fourth female Chief Minister of the capital on Thursday, marking a historic moment for the party.

Expressions of joy resonated from BJP-led states. Goa's Chief Minister, Pramod Sawant, praised Delhi residents for endorsing the party, referring to the newly formed government as a 'double engine' poised for progress. He asserted that under Prime Minister Modi's direction, Delhi is set for substantial development post the previous regime's displacement.

Leaders like Tripura CM Manik Saha pointed to Modi's policies as pivotal in securing public support, particularly mentioning initiatives for the poor and youth. Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini echoed these sentiments, foreseeing a 'Viksit Delhi' under Gupta's leadership. Across the board, BJP leaders emphasized a future-driven administration dedicated to fulfilling public aspirations.

(With inputs from agencies.)