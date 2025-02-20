Left Menu

Yuma Energy Expands BaaS Ecosystem with Grinntech Acquisition

Yuma Energy announced its acquisition of Grinntech Motors & Services, a Chennai-based energy storage start-up. The deal aims to strengthen Yuma's Battery-as-a-Service ecosystem through integrating Grinntech's battery technology expertise. This move enhances Yuma's position in the electric mobility market, advancing clean energy solutions and battery innovations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 20-02-2025 14:10 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 14:10 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Yuma Energy, a leader in Battery-as-Service offerings, has acquired Grinntech Motors & Services, a Chennai-based start-up specializing in energy storage solutions, for an undisclosed amount.

The acquisition allows Yuma Energy to integrate Grinntech's cutting-edge battery technologies, furthering its goal of creating a comprehensive BaaS ecosystem. The new setup is set to include battery design, production, intelligent charging units, and an extensive swapping network, alongside customer-centric technology-driven operations and applications.

Yuma's strategic move positions it as a frontrunner in the country's burgeoning electric mobility sector. With this acquisition, Yuma aims to enhance battery performance, safety, and affordability, thus accelerating the shift towards clean energy solutions on both personal and business fronts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

