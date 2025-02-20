Left Menu

Russia Escalates Drone and Missile Attacks on Ukraine's Energy Infrastructure

Russia launched an intensified assault on Ukraine's energy system, targeting gas infrastructure in the Kharkiv region and power supply in Odesa. Over 160 drones and 12 missiles were deployed, damaging critical infrastructure. Ukraine's Energy Minister labeled the attacks as criminal, aimed at crippling domestic gas production.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Overnight, Russia mounted a severe barrage of 161 drones and a dozen missiles, striking Ukraine's northeastern Kharkiv's gas infrastructure and disrupting Odesa's power supply, Ukrainian authorities report.

This surge forms part of Russia's intensified offensive on Ukraine's energy systems amid discussions of ending the conflict with the Biden administration. Ukrainian Energy Minister German Galushchenko condemned the escalation, stating its aim is to halt gas production crucial for civilian needs and heating.

Ukraine's military reported neutralizing 80 drones, with another 78 lost to electronic countermeasures, and thwarted 14 missile strikes on Kharkiv's critical infrastructure. Meanwhile, gas imports surged due to continued Russian aggression. In Odesa, drone strikes injured one and left 49,000 without power.

