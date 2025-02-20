Left Menu

European Stock Markets Show Resilience Amid Highs and Lows

European stocks made gains with the STOXX 600 up by 0.3% despite declines in sectors such as energy and healthcare. Schneider Electric and Siemens led the positive momentum, while volatility loomed over defense. Meanwhile, Germany faces political uncertainties with an upcoming snap election.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2025 15:40 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 15:40 IST
On Thursday, European stocks experienced an upward tick, influenced by positive corporate updates that overshadowed losses in major sectors, including energy and healthcare.

The STOXX 600 index saw a 0.3% rise, rebounding from its worst day in 2025. Industrial goods and services spearheaded the advance with a 0.6% increase, driven by Schneider Electric's impressive profit margin prediction for the year.

Political dynamics in Germany added an extra layer of uncertainty to the market as the nation prepares for a snap election later this month, following the collapse of the current coalition government. Analysts noted that despite these challenges, investor sentiment remains in a cautious wait-and-see mode amidst weak economic indicators.

(With inputs from agencies.)

