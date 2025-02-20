Left Menu

Tragic Family Loss in Nizamabad: Electric Mishap Claims Three Lives

A tragic electric short circuit in Pegadapally, Nizamabad, claimed the lives of three family members while they were working in a field. Police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2025 15:42 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 15:42 IST
Tragic Family Loss in Nizamabad: Electric Mishap Claims Three Lives
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A devastating incident unfolded in Pegadapally, Nizamabad district, where an electric short circuit led to the deaths of three family members, according to local authorities.

The tragedy struck while the victims were engaged in agricultural activities. The deceased have been identified as a man, his wife, and their son.

Officers from the Bodhan police station have registered a case and are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident, with further details pending. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025