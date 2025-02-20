Tragic Family Loss in Nizamabad: Electric Mishap Claims Three Lives

A devastating incident unfolded in Pegadapally, Nizamabad district, where an electric short circuit led to the deaths of three family members, according to local authorities.

The tragedy struck while the victims were engaged in agricultural activities. The deceased have been identified as a man, his wife, and their son.

Officers from the Bodhan police station have registered a case and are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident, with further details pending. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)