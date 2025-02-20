FSIB Recommends Top Candidates for LIC MD Roles

The Financial Services Institutions Bureau (FSIB) has suggested Dinesh Pant and Ratnakar Patnaik as prime candidates for the managing director positions at LIC, the insurance titan.

The selection emerged after the FSIB conducted interviews with eight individuals, choosing Pant and Patnaik based on their stellar performances, cumulative experience, and existing criteria.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, steered by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will make the ultimate decision on these FSIB recommendations.

