FSIB Recommends Top Candidates for LIC MD Roles
The FSIB has recommended Dinesh Pant and Ratnakar Patnaik for the role of managing director of LIC. After interviewing eight candidates, their performance and experience stood out. The final decision rests with India's Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-02-2025 17:15 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 17:15 IST
The Financial Services Institutions Bureau (FSIB) has suggested Dinesh Pant and Ratnakar Patnaik as prime candidates for the managing director positions at LIC, the insurance titan.
The selection emerged after the FSIB conducted interviews with eight individuals, choosing Pant and Patnaik based on their stellar performances, cumulative experience, and existing criteria.
The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, steered by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will make the ultimate decision on these FSIB recommendations.
