Himachal Pradesh Introduces 60-Day Maternity Leave for Tragic Losses

The Himachal Pradesh government, led by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, announces a 60-day special maternity leave for women experiencing stillbirth or neonatal loss, underlining a commitment to employee welfare. The policy highlights the state's focus on emotional recovery and work-life balance for women staff.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2025 17:17 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 17:17 IST
Himachal Pradesh Introduces 60-Day Maternity Leave for Tragic Losses
Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Sukhu (File photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a groundbreaking initiative, the Himachal Pradesh government, led by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, has introduced a pivotal 60-day special maternity leave for women government employees who endure the heart-wrenching experience of stillbirth or losing a child shortly after birth.

According to the state's announcement, this special leave applies to women with fewer than two surviving children, aligning with existing maternity leave conditions of 180 days post-commencement, specifically when the tragedy strikes. Crucially, this provision can only be accessed through deliveries conducted in authorized hospitals.

This policy reflects the administration's acknowledgment of the emotional and physical impacts such events have on employees, aiming to offer them sufficient time to recuperate. The initiative symbolizes the government's resolute dedication to employee welfare, promoting job security and a stable work-life equilibrium for its female workforce. In a related development, the government has also bolstered the healthcare sector by ensuring full salary for MBBS doctors seeking postgraduate or specialized education, domestically or overseas, according to an official statement from the Chief Minister's office.

(With inputs from agencies.)

