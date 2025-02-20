Left Menu

Sri Lanka-India Solar Consortium: A New Dawn in Trincomalee

Sri Lanka and India have agreed to establish solar power plants in Trincomalee. The joint venture involves the Ceylon Electricity Board and India's NTPC, converting a previous coal plant project into a solar station. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka reconsiders the Adani Group's investment based on project cost renegotiations.

Updated: 20-02-2025 17:54 IST
  • Sri Lanka

In a significant move towards renewable energy, Sri Lanka and India have forged an agreement to set up solar power plants in Trincomalee. This initiative is part of a joint venture between the Ceylon Electricity Board and India's National Thermal Power Corporation, transforming a prior coal plant project into an eco-friendly solar station.

The agreement outlines plans for a 50 Megawatt plant in stage one, followed by a 70 Megawatt plant in stage two, as announced by Health Minister Nalinda Jayathissa. This marks a pivotal collaboration in the energy sector between the two countries, emphasizing construction, ownership, and operation duties.

Additionally, Sri Lanka is assessing the Adani Group's decision to withdraw from another green energy project, citing the purchase price as a critical factor. President Dissanayake revealed potential alternative energy suppliers proposing more competitive rates than Adani Green Energy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

