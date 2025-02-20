Left Menu

PhonePe Prepares for Landmark IPO in Indian Market

India-based fintech giant PhonePe is gearing up for its potential initial public offering with plans to list on domestic exchanges. Valued at USD 12 billion in 2023, the company is marking a decade of growth and innovation. PhonePe shifted its domicile to India from Singapore in late 2022.

New Delhi | Updated: 20-02-2025 18:22 IST
India's prominent fintech company PhonePe is setting the stage for a potential initial public offering (IPO), aiming to list on the country's stock exchanges. The development represents a significant step for PhonePe as it marks its 10th anniversary, highlighted by its robust growth and innovative offerings.

During its last funding round in 2023, PhonePe's valuation reached an impressive USD 12 billion. The company's commitment to further expansion is showcased through this strategic move towards an IPO, hoping to capture a larger share of the financial services market in India.

In December 2022, PhonePe underwent a critical organizational shift by relocating its domicile from Singapore to India. This restructuring cost them approximately Rs 8,000 crore in taxes, underscoring their dedication to strengthening their presence in the Indian market.

