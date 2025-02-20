Left Menu

Telangana CM Steps in to Aid Student with Rare Muscle Disorder

Telangana's Chief Minister, Revanth Reddy, has intervened to assist Rakesh, a student afflicted with Pseudo Muscular Dystrophy. The CM ordered immediate medical care and a charging vehicle for Rakesh, who is immobilized by his condition. This action follows a news article highlighting the family's financial struggles.

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a compassionate move, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has directed officials to ensure immediate medical treatment for a young student named Rakesh, who suffers from the rare ailment Pseudo Muscular Dystrophy. This directive was given after the CM was informed of Rakesh's desperate financial situation precluding access to necessary care.

The Chief Minister also instructed providing a charging vehicle to aid the immobile Rakesh in his travel needs. The state's response came after a media report detailed the harsh realities faced by Rakesh and his family, whose financial hardships hinder his treatment.

Hailing from Rangayya Palli village in Hanumakonda district, Rakesh is unable to walk due to the severity of his condition. The government's decision to step in, sparked by the news coverage, ensures Rakesh can continue his education while undergoing costly medical treatments. Rakesh's grateful parents expressed their heartfelt appreciation to CM Revanth Reddy for this crucial support.

