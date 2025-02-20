Rekha Gupta: A New Era for Delhi with Historic Female Leadership

Rekha Gupta, a political newcomer, took the oath as Delhi's Chief Minister, becoming the first woman to hold the office in India's capital. Her inauguration, a significant event, drew the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi alongside several top BJP leaders and chief ministers from NDA-ruled states.

Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, expressed national pride in Gupta's appointment, noting a symbolic achievement for women in Indian politics. Adhikari emphasized her long-standing loyalty and ideological alignment with the BJP as cornerstone traits underscoring her selection.

The BJP, securing a decisive victory in the recent assembly elections, initiated crucial environmental efforts under Gupta's leadership. Significant operations to clean the Yamuna River began, signaling the new administration's commitment to ecological improvements. The undertaking includes deploying modern water-cleaning technologies and introducing cultural ceremonies to invigorate community engagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)