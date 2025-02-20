Jewellery Brand Fraud: Lallan Singh's Arrest Highlights Rs 57 Crore Scandal
The Mumbai police have arrested Lallan Singh in connection with a Rs 14 crore money laundering scandal related to the Torres jewellery brand fraud case. Known as a financial consultant, Singh allegedly converted black money into white using dummy firms. The larger fraud involves over 10,000 investors and Rs 57 crore.
Lallan Singh, linked to the Torres jewellery brand fraud, has been arrested in Navi Mumbai, as confirmed by a police official on Thursday.
Singh, detained by the Economic Offences Wing, is the seventh apprehension in this high-profile case. Allegedly, he laundered Rs 14 crore by channeling funds through dummy companies before producing fraudulent cheques.
The scandal primarily involves Platinum Hern Pvt Limited, accused of deceiving over 10,000 investors via Ponzi and multi-level marketing tactics, with the total fraud exceeding Rs 57 crore.
