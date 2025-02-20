Jewellery Brand Fraud: Lallan Singh's Arrest Highlights Rs 57 Crore Scandal

Lallan Singh, linked to the Torres jewellery brand fraud, has been arrested in Navi Mumbai, as confirmed by a police official on Thursday.

Singh, detained by the Economic Offences Wing, is the seventh apprehension in this high-profile case. Allegedly, he laundered Rs 14 crore by channeling funds through dummy companies before producing fraudulent cheques.

The scandal primarily involves Platinum Hern Pvt Limited, accused of deceiving over 10,000 investors via Ponzi and multi-level marketing tactics, with the total fraud exceeding Rs 57 crore.

