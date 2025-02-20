Delhi Government Prioritizes Yamuna River Clean-Up After Promising Aarti Ceremony

On Thursday evening, Delhi's Chief Minister Rekha Gupta reaffirmed the government's commitment to cleaning the Yamuna River during an Aarti ceremony at the Vasudev Ghat. Joined by newly appointed cabinet ministers and BJP's Delhi chief, Virendra Sachdeva, Gupta stated this initiative is a top priority for her administration.

During the Aarti, Gupta emphasized the government's dedication to using necessary resources to purify the river. Speaking to the media, Sachdeva highlighted the BJP's promise to ensure a cleaner Yamuna, attributing their electoral victory to the blessings of Maa Yamuna.

Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma expressed optimism, citing a positive start to the initiative. Earlier, Verma, along with newly sworn-in ministers, was administered the oath of office by Lt. Governor VK Saxena. The initiative follows BJP's historic win, where Yamuna's pollution was a critical electoral issue.

In February, practical steps were undertaken such as deploying trash skimmers and other utility vehicles to address the pollution. The BJP criticized the AAP for its previous failures in this regard and has placed Yamuna's cleanliness prominently in their electoral manifesto.

Additionally, Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal called for the new government to act swiftly by presenting the Comptroller and Auditor General's report, urging the immediate cleaning of the river as per their electoral commitments.

(With inputs from agencies.)