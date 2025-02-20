Rekha Gupta Assumes Office as Delhi CM: A New Era in Leadership
Rekha Gupta has been sworn in as Delhi's ninth Chief Minister at a ceremony attended by top BJP leaders, including PM Modi. Gupta's agenda for her first day includes assuming office, visiting Vasudev Ghat, and leading a cabinet meeting. PM Modi praised her rise from grassroots politics to leadership.
Rekha Gupta formally assumed office as the Chief Minister of Delhi, starting her tenure with a series of significant engagements. Following her swearing-in ceremony at Ramlila Maidan, Gupta visited the Delhi Secretariat to take charge officially.
Her agenda for the day included a visit to Vasudev Ghat at Yamuna Bazaar and chairing her inaugural cabinet meeting at the Secretariat. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who congratulated Gupta on X, lauded her journey from campus politics to chief ministership.
The ceremony, attended by top BJP leadership such as Amit Shah, JP Nadda, and Rajnath Singh, marked a pivotal moment in Delhi's political landscape. Gupta is set to focus on transparency and fulfilling the BJP's commitments during her term.
