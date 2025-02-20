Left Menu

Rekha Gupta Assumes Office as Delhi CM: A New Era in Leadership

Rekha Gupta has been sworn in as Delhi's ninth Chief Minister at a ceremony attended by top BJP leaders, including PM Modi. Gupta's agenda for her first day includes assuming office, visiting Vasudev Ghat, and leading a cabinet meeting. PM Modi praised her rise from grassroots politics to leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2025 21:31 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 21:31 IST
Rekha Gupta Assumes Office as Delhi CM: A New Era in Leadership
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta during her oath taking ceremony (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rekha Gupta formally assumed office as the Chief Minister of Delhi, starting her tenure with a series of significant engagements. Following her swearing-in ceremony at Ramlila Maidan, Gupta visited the Delhi Secretariat to take charge officially.

Her agenda for the day included a visit to Vasudev Ghat at Yamuna Bazaar and chairing her inaugural cabinet meeting at the Secretariat. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who congratulated Gupta on X, lauded her journey from campus politics to chief ministership.

The ceremony, attended by top BJP leadership such as Amit Shah, JP Nadda, and Rajnath Singh, marked a pivotal moment in Delhi's political landscape. Gupta is set to focus on transparency and fulfilling the BJP's commitments during her term.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025