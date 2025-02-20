Left Menu

Tragic Electrocution Incident Claims Family in Telangana Farm

Three family members died from electrocution in a farming field in Nizamabad, Telangana. The incident, which occurred in Pegadapally village, was investigated by police who confirmed the victims came into contact with a live wire. A case has been registered, and further investigation is ongoing.

Tragic Electrocution Incident Claims Family in Telangana Farm
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in Telangana's Nizamabad district when three family members died of electrocution in a field, authorities reported on Thursday.

The heartbreaking event took place in Pegadapally village within Bodhan mandal. Local police received information about the casualties and promptly responded to the scene.

Upon investigation, officials confirmed that the victims were family members who had tragically come into contact with a live electrical wire. The police have registered a case and are delving deeper into the circumstances leading to the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

