Left Menu

Ujjwala Scheme's Impact: Empowering 73.82 Lakh Women

The Ujjwala scheme, launched to reduce reliance on traditional stoves, has benefited 73.82 lakh women in the state. Initiated in 2016, the scheme provides subsidized LPG connections, now totaling over 10.33 crore. The program underscores the government's commitment to offering clean, safe fuel to impoverished families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 20-02-2025 22:35 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 22:35 IST
Ujjwala Scheme's Impact: Empowering 73.82 Lakh Women
  • Country:
  • India

The Ujjwala scheme has made a remarkable impact, with 73.82 lakh women in the state benefiting from improved access to clean fuel. This initiative, launched in 2016, aims to liberate poor women from the toxic smoke of traditional stoves, ensuring healthier living conditions.

During the Question Hour in the Assembly, Food and Civil Supplies Minister Sumit Godara highlighted the scheme's success. The government initially aimed to provide five crore LPG connections nationwide. Now, the scheme boasts 10.33 crore connections, illustrating the government's dedication to the program.

Godara also reiterated the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana's offer of 12 subsidized gas cylinders annually. He assured that the state is committed to assisting eligible families under the Food Security Scheme, and through the open portal, more names will be added to ensure benefits reach those in need.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Meeting with Big Pharma: A Game-Changer for Drug Pricing?

Trump's High-Stakes Meeting with Big Pharma: A Game-Changer for Drug Pricing...

 Global
2
Kupiansk Under Siege: Renewed Russian Bombardment Threatens Civilian Lives

Kupiansk Under Siege: Renewed Russian Bombardment Threatens Civilian Lives

 Global
3
Operation Whirlwind: Unraveling Threats in Government Overhaul

Operation Whirlwind: Unraveling Threats in Government Overhaul

 Global
4
Crypto Controversy: The $LIBRA Scandal in Argentina

Crypto Controversy: The $LIBRA Scandal in Argentina

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025