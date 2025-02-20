Ujjwala Scheme's Impact: Empowering 73.82 Lakh Women

The Ujjwala scheme has made a remarkable impact, with 73.82 lakh women in the state benefiting from improved access to clean fuel. This initiative, launched in 2016, aims to liberate poor women from the toxic smoke of traditional stoves, ensuring healthier living conditions.

During the Question Hour in the Assembly, Food and Civil Supplies Minister Sumit Godara highlighted the scheme's success. The government initially aimed to provide five crore LPG connections nationwide. Now, the scheme boasts 10.33 crore connections, illustrating the government's dedication to the program.

Godara also reiterated the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana's offer of 12 subsidized gas cylinders annually. He assured that the state is committed to assisting eligible families under the Food Security Scheme, and through the open portal, more names will be added to ensure benefits reach those in need.

