Court Clears Former Governor in Defamation Case Post Complainant's Demise

A Delhi court has dismissed a defamation complaint against former Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari following the complainant's death. The court also acquitted Congress leader Rashid Alvi, citing no aggrieved person left to pursue the case, and rejected the complainant's legal heirs' attempt to substitute in the case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2025 23:13 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 23:13 IST
Court Clears Former Governor in Defamation Case Post Complainant's Demise
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant legal development, the Rouse Avenue court in Delhi has dismissed a longstanding defamation complaint against former Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. The ruling came after the recent death of the complainant, SP Gupta, Managing Director of Sunair Hotels Ltd, effectively concluding a prolonged legal battle.

The case, which also involved Congress leader Rashid Alvi, was dismissed as the court determined there was no aggrieved party left to continue the prosecution. The decision also included the acquittal of Rajesh Verma and rejection of attempts by Gupta's legal heirs to continue the case, deeming their application without merit.

Koshyari had been accused of making defamatory statements against Gupta, but an exemption from personal court appearances was granted by the Delhi High Court, contributing to the case's eventual dismissal. Advocate Akhilesh Singh Rawat and Rohini Rana successfully argued that legal heirs could not substitute in this particular legal scenario.

(With inputs from agencies.)

