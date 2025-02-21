Kash Patel Confirmed as FBI Director in Unprecedented Senate Move

The Republican-led U.S. Senate confirmed Kash Patel as the new FBI director on Thursday, installing a notable supporter of former President Donald Trump in a top law enforcement position.

Patel, who has been a frequent critic of the FBI, now leads the agency amidst considerable debate. His confirmation signals a substantial change at the helm of the FBI, reflecting ongoing political divides.

The decision has stirred discussions about the future direction of federal law enforcement under Patel's leadership, considering his past statements and staunch defense of Trump policies.

