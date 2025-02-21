Left Menu

Kash Patel Confirmed as FBI Director in Unprecedented Senate Move

The U.S. Senate, led by Republicans, confirmed Kash Patel as the director of the FBI. Known as a staunch supporter of Donald Trump and outspoken critic of the FBI, Patel's appointment marks a significant shift in leadership at the top U.S. law enforcement agency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 21-02-2025 00:59 IST | Created: 21-02-2025 00:59 IST
The Republican-led U.S. Senate confirmed Kash Patel as the new FBI director on Thursday, installing a notable supporter of former President Donald Trump in a top law enforcement position.

Patel, who has been a frequent critic of the FBI, now leads the agency amidst considerable debate. His confirmation signals a substantial change at the helm of the FBI, reflecting ongoing political divides.

The decision has stirred discussions about the future direction of federal law enforcement under Patel's leadership, considering his past statements and staunch defense of Trump policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

