SBI Aims for Net-Zero by 2055: A Marathon Towards Sustainability
The State Bank of India (SBI) targets achieving Net-Zero emissions by 2055, its centenary year. Announced by Chairman C S Setty, the revelation coincided with the SBI Green Marathon Season 5 in Mumbai, an event promoting sustainability that drew over 10,000 participants across various locations.
The State Bank of India (SBI), the country's largest lender, announced its ambitious goal to achieve Net-Zero carbon emissions by the year 2055. This timeline aligns with the bank's centenary celebrations, providing a compelling backdrop for one of India's pivotal green initiatives.
SBI Chairman C S Setty disclosed this target while flagging off the 'SBI Green Marathon Season 5' in Mumbai. The event saw enthusiastic participation from over 10,000 runners competing across distances of 5 km, 10 km, and 21 km, reflecting a growing public commitment to sustainability.
The marathon, aiming to raise awareness about environmental issues, is set to expand to several other cities, including Vizag, Lucknow, Chandigarh, Ahmedabad, Pune, Guwahati, Bhubaneswar, and Patna. Notable figures in the running community such as Vinod Kumar Sharma and Barun Kumar also graced the event, endorsing the cause and inspiring others to join the green movement.
