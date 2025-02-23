Power Giants Unite: NTPC and EDF India Set Sights on Hydro Projects
State-owned NTPC and EDF India have partnered to establish pumped hydro storage projects and explore ventures in the renewable energy scene. This collaboration aims to enhance the power sector infrastructure with a potential joint venture company to tackle hydro projects across India and its neighboring countries conveniently.
State-owned power giant NTPC has teamed up with EDF India, a subsidiary of the French Electricite de France, to collaboratively execute pumped hydro storage and hydro projects alongside renewable energy initiatives.
The companies have collectively signed a non-binding term sheet, paving the way for strategic development, ownership, and operation of these hydropower initiatives.
The landmark agreement, finalized Sunday, outlines plans to establish a joint venture company, sharing a balanced 50:50 ownership structure, pending necessary governmental approvals, to spearhead these projects domestically and in adjacent countries.
