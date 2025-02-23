Power Giants Unite: NTPC and EDF India Set Sights on Hydro Projects

State-owned power giant NTPC has teamed up with EDF India, a subsidiary of the French Electricite de France, to collaboratively execute pumped hydro storage and hydro projects alongside renewable energy initiatives.

The companies have collectively signed a non-binding term sheet, paving the way for strategic development, ownership, and operation of these hydropower initiatives.

The landmark agreement, finalized Sunday, outlines plans to establish a joint venture company, sharing a balanced 50:50 ownership structure, pending necessary governmental approvals, to spearhead these projects domestically and in adjacent countries.

