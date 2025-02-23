Finance Commission's Mission in Mizoram
The 16th Finance Commission, led by Chairman Arvind Panagariya, is visiting Mizoram. Key discussions include infrastructure challenges, refugee influx, drug issues, and airport upgrades. The commission aims to understand the state's economic issues, meet with local leaders, and observe critical sites during their stay.
- Country:
- India
The 16th Finance Commission, spearheaded by Chairman Arvind Panagariya, embarked on a four-day visit to Mizoram to assess the state's financial and infrastructural needs, according to official sources.
Upon arrival, the delegation met with state Governor Vijay Kumar Singh, who highlighted the need for tailored financial recommendations due to Mizoram's low revenue generation and unique challenges.
Discussions with the governor addressed crucial concerns such as infrastructure hurdles, refugee influx, drug trafficking, and youth employment. The commission plans to visit key sites, including a land subsidence area, and engage with Mizoram's leadership to gain a comprehensive understanding of its economic landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
