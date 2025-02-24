U.S. Targets Iranian Oil Trade with New Sanctions

The United States has intensified its economic pressure on Iran by imposing a set of new sanctions, targeting individuals linked to an Iranian oil export firm. These measures reflect ongoing concerns about Iran's nuclear ambitions and regional influence.

According to the Treasury Department's website, these sanctions aim to disrupt the financial networks that facilitate Iran's oil trading activities, a key source of revenue for the country. This action is part of a broader strategy to curtail Iran's nuclear program and its support of armed groups in the Middle East.

This latest round of sanctions highlights the U.S. government's commitment to leveraging economic tools in its foreign policy arsenal, continuing a pattern of pressure intended to bring Tehran back to the negotiating table over its contentious nuclear activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)