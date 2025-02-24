Left Menu

Pope Francis Shows Improved Health Amid Kidney Concerns

Pope Francis' health has shown slight improvement according to the Vatican, despite having a minor kidney problem. The issue is reportedly not a cause for concern.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-02-2025 23:15 IST | Created: 24-02-2025 23:15 IST
Pope Francis Shows Improved Health Amid Kidney Concerns
Pope Francis

Pope Francis has experienced a slight improvement in his health, according to the latest update from the Vatican.

The Holy See reported that the Pope has a minor kidney issue, which they emphasized is not currently posing any significant concern.

This medical update was delivered on Monday, providing reassurance about the Pope's condition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
European Markets Steady Amid Political Uncertainty and Tech Anticipation

European Markets Steady Amid Political Uncertainty and Tech Anticipation

 Global
2
Chris Froome's Unexpected Setback: Tour Dreams Shattered by Injury

Chris Froome's Unexpected Setback: Tour Dreams Shattered by Injury

 Global
3
Alex Rodriguez's Half-Court Heroics: Yankee Legend Scores $10K for Lucky Student

Alex Rodriguez's Half-Court Heroics: Yankee Legend Scores $10K for Lucky Stu...

 Global
4
EU-Israel Diplomatic Talks Spark Debate Amid Gaza Tensions

EU-Israel Diplomatic Talks Spark Debate Amid Gaza Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Macroeconomic Shocks of Natural Disasters: Lessons for Resilience and Recovery

Smarter Mango Sorting: AI Enhances Ripeness Detection for Farmers and Exporters

EU Enlargement’s Economic Impact: 20 Years of Growth and Regional Benefits

Building Roads, Reducing Violence? The Role of Infrastructure in the DRC’s Conflict

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025