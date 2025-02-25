Cuban Cigar Sales Ignite Asian Markets, Breaking Records

Habanos, the leading Cuban cigar maker, announced that its sales soared to a record $827 million in 2024, fueled by burgeoning demand in China and other Asian markets. The company's luxurious cigars have tapped into Asia's growing affluent class, boosting revenue by 16% from the previous year.

Jorge Perez, Vice President of Habanos, emphasized the importance of Asia, now accounting for nearly a quarter of global sales. Despite challenges such as hurricanes impacting infrastructure and crops, the production of high-quality tobacco for cigars remains stable, a vital aspect of Cuba's export economy alongside rum.

Habanos S.A., owned equally by Cuba's government and a consortium of Asian investors, continues to thrive even as natural disasters threaten tobacco cultivation. Executives reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining premium cigar production, which has long been renowned for its smoothness and quality, bolstered by Cuba's unique agricultural conditions.

