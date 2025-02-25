Left Menu

Cuban Cigar Sales Ignite Asian Markets, Breaking Records

Habanos, Cuba's premier cigar company, reported record sales of $827 million in 2024, driven by increasing demand from affluent markets in Asia, especially China. Despite challenges from hurricanes, production of premium quality tobacco remains strong, supporting the luxury export industry critical to Cuba's economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-02-2025 00:29 IST | Created: 25-02-2025 00:29 IST
Cuban Cigar Sales Ignite Asian Markets, Breaking Records

Habanos, the leading Cuban cigar maker, announced that its sales soared to a record $827 million in 2024, fueled by burgeoning demand in China and other Asian markets. The company's luxurious cigars have tapped into Asia's growing affluent class, boosting revenue by 16% from the previous year.

Jorge Perez, Vice President of Habanos, emphasized the importance of Asia, now accounting for nearly a quarter of global sales. Despite challenges such as hurricanes impacting infrastructure and crops, the production of high-quality tobacco for cigars remains stable, a vital aspect of Cuba's export economy alongside rum.

Habanos S.A., owned equally by Cuba's government and a consortium of Asian investors, continues to thrive even as natural disasters threaten tobacco cultivation. Executives reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining premium cigar production, which has long been renowned for its smoothness and quality, bolstered by Cuba's unique agricultural conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
European Markets Steady Amid Political Uncertainty and Tech Anticipation

European Markets Steady Amid Political Uncertainty and Tech Anticipation

 Global
2
Chris Froome's Unexpected Setback: Tour Dreams Shattered by Injury

Chris Froome's Unexpected Setback: Tour Dreams Shattered by Injury

 Global
3
Alex Rodriguez's Half-Court Heroics: Yankee Legend Scores $10K for Lucky Student

Alex Rodriguez's Half-Court Heroics: Yankee Legend Scores $10K for Lucky Stu...

 Global
4
EU-Israel Diplomatic Talks Spark Debate Amid Gaza Tensions

EU-Israel Diplomatic Talks Spark Debate Amid Gaza Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Macroeconomic Shocks of Natural Disasters: Lessons for Resilience and Recovery

Smarter Mango Sorting: AI Enhances Ripeness Detection for Farmers and Exporters

EU Enlargement’s Economic Impact: 20 Years of Growth and Regional Benefits

Building Roads, Reducing Violence? The Role of Infrastructure in the DRC’s Conflict

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025