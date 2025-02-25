El Mayo Considers Plea Deal to Avoid Death Penalty
Ismael "El Mayo" Zambada, a Mexican drug kingpin, is considering a plea deal to avoid the death penalty. His lawyer stated that Zambada, facing 17 felony counts including drug trafficking, is willing to accept responsibility for lesser charges. Zambada had previously pleaded not guilty.
Accused Mexican drug kingpin Ismael "El Mayo" Zambada is reportedly open to negotiating a plea deal that would spare him the death penalty, according to his lawyer. Speaking to Reuters on Monday, the lawyer emphasized Zambada's willingness to avoid a trial by accepting responsibility for lesser charges.
The potential change in Zambada's legal strategy comes after his not-guilty plea in September in a New York courthouse. At 76, Zambada faces 17 felony charges, including drug trafficking, money laundering, and weapons offenses, and remains incarcerated while awaiting trial.
Attorney Frank Perez stated that Zambada seeks a resolution that removes the possibility of a death penalty. As the case progresses, it remains to be seen if prosecutors will agree to such terms.
